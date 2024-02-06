Research Analysts Set Expectations for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Featured Stories

