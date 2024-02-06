Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.