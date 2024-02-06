Roth Capital Comments on The Andersons, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andersons in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Andersons Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,450,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 907,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

