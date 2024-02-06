Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC)

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on LeddarTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LDTC opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. LeddarTech has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

