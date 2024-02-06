Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $241,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

