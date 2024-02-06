Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $241,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE RY opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

