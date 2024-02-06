RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWEOY opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

