Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $531.75 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.56. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

