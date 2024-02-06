Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
