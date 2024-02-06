SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

