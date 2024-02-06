Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $375.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

