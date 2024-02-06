Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 61.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.