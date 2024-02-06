Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

