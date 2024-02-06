Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

