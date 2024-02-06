Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

