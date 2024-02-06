Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,341,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.69% of Sempra worth $295,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

