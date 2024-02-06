Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 23rd

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

