SouthState Co. (SSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

