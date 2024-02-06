SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CWI opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

