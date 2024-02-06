Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.42 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPHR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $11,890,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $987,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

