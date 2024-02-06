STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,656 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 139,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,477.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,928,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,673,453.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 616,276 shares of company stock worth $19,275,536. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

