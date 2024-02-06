Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.94% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $248,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.6 %

SWK stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

