Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.43.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.