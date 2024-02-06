Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,565 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.6 %

STC opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.44%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

