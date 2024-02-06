Summitry LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summitry LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.2% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $143.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

