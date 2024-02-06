Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of ANSYS worth $82,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day moving average is $310.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

