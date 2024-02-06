Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of MongoDB worth $78,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $436.89 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $454.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

