Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Kroger worth $98,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

