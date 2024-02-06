Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Zimmer Biomet worth $75,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

