Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Dollar General worth $74,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4 %

Dollar General stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

