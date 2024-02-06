Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $72,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,621 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,364 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

