Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Diamondback Energy worth $85,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

