Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $82,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.