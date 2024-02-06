Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of CoStar Group worth $101,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

