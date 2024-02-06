Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Extra Space Storage worth $82,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $173,621,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

