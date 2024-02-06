Swiss National Bank Has $100.72 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,796,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Cenovus Energy worth $100,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

