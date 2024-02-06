Swiss National Bank Has $103.50 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Nutrien worth $103,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

