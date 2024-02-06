Swiss National Bank Has $71.69 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Dollar Tree worth $71,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

