Swiss National Bank Has $72.22 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Weyerhaeuser worth $72,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

