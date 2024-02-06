Swiss National Bank Has $72.22 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Weyerhaeuser worth $72,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 982,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.