Swiss National Bank Has $73.35 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 347,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of HP worth $73,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.