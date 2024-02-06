Swiss National Bank Has $73.78 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Datadog worth $73,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 236.9% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Datadog Trading Down 2.4 %

DDOG opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

