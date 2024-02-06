Swiss National Bank Has $73.85 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of CBRE Group worth $73,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,175,000 after purchasing an additional 294,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

