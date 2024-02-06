Swiss National Bank Has $74.02 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Splunk worth $74,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

