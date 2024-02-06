Swiss National Bank Has $74.71 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of HubSpot worth $74,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $602.84 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.32 and a fifty-two week high of $635.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

