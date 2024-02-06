Swiss National Bank Has $75.54 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 203,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $75,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

AEM opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

