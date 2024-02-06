Swiss National Bank Has $77.53 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of American Water Works worth $77,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.27.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

