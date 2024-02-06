Swiss National Bank Has $77.97 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Edison International worth $77,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.