Swiss National Bank Has $77.97 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Edison International worth $77,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Edison International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

