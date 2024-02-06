Swiss National Bank Has $81.73 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of WEC Energy Group worth $81,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.3 %

WEC stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

